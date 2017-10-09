Exceptional 3D Launches Three 4K Digital Signage Displays

The What: Exceptional 3D, provider of Glasses-Free 3D displays and solutions, has added three new displays to its product line. All three are portrait-oriented and aim to meet the increasing demand for large-format vertical displays in various applications.

The What Else: The new 32-inch Glasses-Free 3D 4K Portrait display is designed for quick-service restaurants, pharmacies, convenience stores, and other places requiring smaller format digital signage displays. The other two models are the 58- and 85-inch Glasses-Free 3D 4K kiosks, designed for applications in shopping malls, transportation hubs, stadiums, and arenas. The kiosk supports ultra-thin commercial displays and provides ample space to integrate a media player.

“We are excited about these new size Portrait displays, as we are seeing more demand for these types of vertical size displays in the marketplace,” said Mike Egan, Exceptional 3D president and CEO. “We feel that they will also be big sellers for us, especially in retail locations and in quick-service restaurants for digital menu boards, where patrons as an example can see menu items such as a hamburger popping off the displays 10-15 inches prompting patrons' sense of sight in addition to the aroma of food one smells when visiting a QSR.”