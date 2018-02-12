EvertzAV Earns NIAP Common Criteria Certification

Evertz Technologies’ MMA10G-IPX high-bandwidth switch fabric and MAGNUM-SC-CC system controller have been listed on the National Information Assurance Partnership (NIAP) product compliant list. Both products have been evaluated at an accredited testing laboratory using Common Methodology for IT Security Evaluation (version 3.1) for conformance to the Common Criteria for IT Security Evaluation (version 3.1). NIAP certification ensures the products evaluated meet the strict security protection profiles as determined by the 28-nation Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA).

By achieving a NIAP listing, customers can be assured that EvertzAV’s MMA-10G routing solution has been independently verified to support all of the necessary security features to allow it to be deployed in highly sensitive spaces without concern for breeches to their security.

“Evertz’ commitment to providing customers what they need has never been more evident than in this latest development,” said Rakesh Patel, CTO at Evertz. “Our undertaking to meet the NIAP protection profiles, a process that took several months and a great deal of effort and investment, shows just how committed we are to our customers. Once again, Evertz has shown great leadership by being the first in the market with a network-based AV routing solution which offers Common Criteria level compliance for our core mission-critical components.”