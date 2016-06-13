EvertzAV Adds Dante Support to MMA10G-HUB Switch

EvertzAV has incorporated support for Dante audio networking as an option for the company’s MMA10G-HUB In-Room AV Switch. The MMA10G-HUB is an in-room audio and video switcher that leverages Evertz MMA-10G network-based AV distribution capability. The HUB is designed to make connecting a single room to a facility easy, and opens up a world of possibilities for collaboration, resource sharing, and connectivity.

“We are excited to integrate Audinate’s Dante technology within our MMA-10G products,” said Jamie Horner, director for EvertzAV. “We believe we are the first to include Dante within an AV switch product, which facilitates audio from various Dante-enabled products to be shared seamlessly with our HUB product. The HUB provides the central location to not only switch audio and video within the room, but also transport the audio within the facility using Evertz’ unique 10GE network-based AV distribution solution. EvertzAV is pushing the envelope in terms of moving audio and video content to a network-based model for distribution, and working with Audinate completely makes sense for us as our companies are both leaders in this regard.”

"Evertz is recognized as one of the strongest global brands for the corporate, education, government, broadcast, and house of worship sectors," said Lee Ellison, CEO of Audinate. “With the addition of Dante audio over IP networking, the HUB is the perfect solution for interconnecting classrooms, auditoriums, and boardrooms.”