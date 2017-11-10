Epson Ships BrightLink Laser Projectors for Corporate, Education

The What: Epson is now shipping the BrightLink Pro 1470Ui and BrightLink 710Ui laser interactive display solutions, and the PowerLite 700U ultra short-throw 3LCD laser display.

The What Else: Epson’s laser technology delivers high color accuracy, easy setup, and up to 20,000 hours of laser light source for virtually maintenance-free operation. By combining inorganic 3LCD panels with an inorganic phosphor wheel, Epson continues to connect people and technology with solutions for creative ideas, displays, and collaboration across a variety of sectors where long life, minimal maintenance, and low cost of operation are significant.

“Epson is driving the future of laser displays and we will continue to provide unbeatable solutions for the best interactive and visual experience,” said Jason Meyer, senior product manager, projectors, Epson America. “We understand business and education marketplaces need big, bright images in high ambient-lit environments, along with virtually no maintenance and seamless connectivity to increase productivity. With the ability to combine 3LCD technology with a state-of-the-art laser light source, Epson delivers brilliant, true-to-life color that is backed by decades of road tested reliability.”

The BrightLink Pro1470Ui ($3,690), BrightLink 710Ui ($2,799), and PowerLite 700U ($2,690) are currently available for purchase through authorized resellers. The digital laser displays come with a limited warranty of three years or 20,000 hours—whichever comes first—with next-business-day replacement, including free shipping both ways.