EAW Expands Applications Engineering Team

- Eastern Acoustic Works (EAW) has added Bryan DiFabio to the applications engineering team at the company’s Whitinsville, MA headquarters. The announcement was made by Adam Shulman, director of marketing and application engineering for EAW.
- As an applications specialist, DiFabio will provide technical expertise to EAW customers worldwide. The application engineering team can provide services ranging from simple product selection and appropriate product usage to assisting with the development of a more comprehensive system solution, including acoustic modeling and design proposal development.
- “We are thrilled to welcome Bryan to the team,” Shulman said. “His experience and background will be extremely valuable to our customer base. He is a great example of the new directions we will be taking the applications team in the coming year.”
- DiFabio received an associates degree in audio production from AI New England and cut his teeth in the industry providing tech support to MOTU customers. Most recently he owned and operated a recording studio.
- “I like working with a tight-knit group of people focused on producing the best products/services possible,” DiFabio said. “That is exactly what I have found with the EAW team. I’m excited to add my contributions to the group.”