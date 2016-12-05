Denise Nemchev Builds tvONE’s Reputation for Professional Solutions

Quick Bio

Name: Denise Nemchev

Position: President and CEO

Company: tvONE

SCN: What is your position, and what does it entail? What are your responsibilities?

Denise Nemchev: I am the president and CEO of tvONE. I am responsible for the long-term viability and success of the company. My job entails proactively managing available resources and inherent business risks while navigating a dynamic marketplace. My business philosophy centers on engaging and empowering an organization, with the sole mission of delivering exceptional customer value for our contractors and resellers.

SCN: How long have you been at this position?

DN: Just over a year, since November 2015.

SCN: How has your background prepared you for your new role?

DN: I spent more than 20 years in progressing roles at Stanley Black and Decker (SWK). As I gained experience and knowledge within several functional disciplines, I was also blessed to work with several strong mentors and coaches along the way. For more than 10 years, I was a president of several large global businesses, primarily serving professional and industrial marketplaces with technology-based products and services. In addition to 25 years of relevant business experience, my mechanical engineering, psychology, and MBA degrees from MIT and RPI [Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute] have provided a strong educational foundation from which to grow.

Nemchev with her sister Chrissy (left) and grandmother Ann, in front of the Uffizi Museum in Florence, Italy.SCN: What are your short- and long-term goals?

DN: My short-term goals have centered on the themes of business stability and customer value. Specific priorities have been to solidify our customer partnerships, improve CRM and product management processes, implement a new ERP system, and invest further in organization development as the company grows. Long-term goals include investing more in marketing, diving deeper into field engagement, and launching fantastic new products in the areas of signal extension, video processing, and racking solutions. Ultimately, I believe when you focus an organization on customers, products, and lean process connectivity, the results are a viable, consistent, and healthy company.

SCN: What is the greatest challenge that you face?

DN: Our industry is full of change, with new technology, different solutions, and new players entering the market every day. The biggest challenge is to maintain the discipline and emotional fortitude to stay focused on the critical few priorities that matter. Weeding through the daily distractions while maintaining the agility to respond quickly to the opportunities is an interesting challenge I gladly accept.

SCN: Where do you see your market heading?

DN: We consider our market to be that of professional video processing and signal distribution. This market space is growing, as the demands for more creative video enhancing experiences increases. We are seeing greater needs in the areas of streaming video (e.g. IP), virtual reality, and higher resolution requirements (e.g. 4K), all requiring more and more bandwidth. Our CORIO technology is well positioned to be flexible, adaptable, and easy to use as these trends continue. Also, to harness our industry-leading processing, tvONE will continue to develop more of the most intuitive, robust user interfaces available in the market. Our customers have told us they want to see more of this, and we will deliver.

SCN: Are there new initiatives we are likely to see from tvONE?

DN: We will continue our legacy of delivering innovative products, under our flagship brands of tvONE, Magenta, and CORIO. Products like the ONErack, a universal powered mounting system that vastly improves rack installation of small devices, designed specifically to reduce some stress from a system integrator’s day. As system integrators continue to evolve from being contractors to being business partners with their clients, tvONE will, in parallel, evolve with new products and support initiatives that foster new, managed services environments.

SCN: How can systems contractors better position themselves to profit from products and/or services you have to offer?

DN: Contractors are essential for the growth of tvONE. We are always seeking new opportunities to help our end users and contractors save time, money, and aggravation. Getting us involved sooner in the development of a system solution is probably the easiest thing to do. tvONE recognizes the loyalty of our customers when they specify our products by supporting their efforts through every aspect of business. If you are a contractor that is looking for easy to use, profitable solutions, please contact us and we will engage productively, together.

