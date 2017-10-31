David Carroll Associates Names Steve Young COO

- Systems integrator David Carroll Associates (DCA) has appointed Steve Young chief operating officer. Young brings an extensive portfolio of systems integration work and executive experience to the position. Under this new leadership role as COO, Young will work to spearhead the company’s growth in Northern California’s San Francisco Bay area.
- Prior to joining DCA, Young was director of systems solutions at Sony Electronics, after having held positions as business development manager and program manager. According to DCA, Young was instrumental in developing the systems design and delivery team at Sony, which accomplished hundreds of projects spanning market segments including media and entertainment, government, sports and entertainment venues, enterprise AV, and digital cinema worldwide.
- “We would like to take the company to the next level, and I’ve been looking for the right person to help us with that for a long time,” said David Carroll, founder of DCA.
- “I decided to join DCA because of David and his team’s genuine passion for engineering solutions and DCA’s enduring reputation for delivering successful projects while maintaining a culture of high quality and integrity,” Young said. “I am extremely honored to have joined the leadership of this extraordinary team. I am confident that we will succeed in leveraging recent successes to reach new heights in our markets.”