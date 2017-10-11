Danley Powers Indiana University’s 53,000-Seat Memorial Stadium

The Big-10 Indiana University Hoosier football team plays its home games at Memorial Stadium on the university campus in Bloomington. The stadium holds nearly 53,000 fans and is currently under major renovation, including a build-out of the south end zone, which used to support the stadium’s main scoreboard and sound system; the south end zone renovation will be completed in time for the 2018 season. In the interim, designer Anthony James Partners and installer All Pro Integrated Systems joined forces to provide Memorial Stadium with a temporary Danley Sound Labs sound reinforcement system. This temporary system uses many of the same components that will move to the south end zone for the permanent system once construction is complete.

Larry Lucas, the system designer, used Danley’s free Danley Direct modeling software to design the system. “With the output from Danley Direct, we had the aiming worked out from the start,” said Jacob Robinson, project manager at All Pro Integrated Systems. “It worked great; there are no phasing issues and the coverage is complete. We are measuring over 100dB at the furthest seat from the speakers. The temporary system consists of two mirror-imaged clusters, each consisting of a Danley J3-64 Jericho Horn and a J6-42 Jericho Horn, and a Danley OS-80 for side fill. All Pro has worked with Danley and Anthony James Partners in the past to design a custom-welded mount for such situations, which was employed again at Memorial Stadium.

Three four-channel Danley DNA 10K4 Pro amplifiers power the two Danley J3s and the two Danley OS-80s. Two four-channel Danley DNA 20K4 Pro amplifiers power the two Danley J6s. Both amplifiers have onboard DSP. Doug Jones, acoustician, helped with the tuning and commissioning of the system.

Robinson continued, “In addition to giving us great output, great fidelity, and great coverage, the Danley system also came with Danley’s great support. Typical turn around for a job like this would be four to eight weeks, but we had a restricted timeline on this project. Danley hit every deadline, including producing the loudspeakers in just over two weeks.”