Dana Innovations Adds Michael Bridwell as Director of Commercial Sales

Dana Innovations, parent company of Sonance, iPort and TRUFIG, has appointed Michael Bridwell as director of commercial sales. In this role, Bridwell applies more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience toward extending the value that Dana Innovations delivers to customers and partners. Effective immediately, Bridwell is working with the Dana Innovations team to create a future-focused, sustainable, commercial-specific foundation.

Having previously served as vice president of marketing and home entertainment at Digital Projection International, as well as vice president of sales and marketing at Screen Innovations, Bridwell will guide the overall commercial sales direction for Dana Innovations. This includes building strategic partnerships with key associations, manufacturers, system designers, and integration firms across the commercial landscape.

“We are beyond thrilled to add Michael to our team,“ said Jason Sloan, CSO at Dana Innovations. “His vast experience, personal investment into the channel and customers, combined with his drive to succeed make him a perfect fit as we grow our presence within the commercial audio community.”

“The Dana group consistently demonstrates a team philosophy, and I believe Dana’s integration and technology partners benefit generously from that core belief,” Bridwell said. “I have found in Dana Innovations the critical components needed for me to excel, and I plan to bring the team, as well as all of our present and future partners, many years of benefit.”