ClearOne to Host 175 Training Events in 2018

ClearOne has announced plans to host up to 175 regional and online training events in 2018 as the company continues its roll out of new conferencing, collaboration, and streaming solutions, according to ClearOne head of training Ron Lynch, CTS.

“ClearOne has doubled the size of its training staff and set a goal of hosting 175 training events during the course of 2018, utilizing a mix of traditional, regional in-person classes with an increased number of webinar-style classes that are open to pro AV practitioners everywhere,” Lynch said. “We will even custom design a training schedule for consultants and specific groups on an as-needed basis.”

The instructor-led training classes include live regional events and live webinar events using ClearOne Spontania, both of which are qualified as RU (Renewal Units) approved by AVIXA, hands-on trainings, private group trainings, and “teach-ins,” which are shorter classes tailored to meet the specific needs of individuals and companies. The self-paced, online classes are website-based trainings that will be available via YouTube videos. ClearOne University courses will cover a broad range of topics such as professional audio-video conferencing, video collaboration, and network media streaming.

“ClearOne recognizes the importance of training in the industry in order to help designers and system integrators be more profitable and maximize their business potential,” said ClearOne president and CEO Zee Hakimoglu. “That’s why we are investing more resources and effort to develop course options that fit their specific training needs by content and accessibility. By familiarizing our partners on ClearOne’s software and platforms, they can confidently and cost-effectively design and install our entire lineup of pro AV solutions.”