Christie Introduces 630-GS Series Laser Phosphor Projectors

The What: Christie introduced two new GS Series laser phosphor projectors, designed for higher education, corporate, and rental markets.

The What Else: The new GS Series projectors feature more efficient components to provide up to 6,750 ISO lumens of light output for performance in high ambient light environments common in higher education and corporate facilities. They are available in either HD (1920x1080) or WUXGA (1920x1200) resolution with 4,000,000:1 Christie RealBlack contrast ratio, and are compatible with the full GS-Series lens suite, including the new Ultra Short Throw (UST) lens for flexibility of installation placement.

“With these new 630-GS models, Christie answers the call of customers looking for a better choice in economical laser phosphor projection, by providing higher levels of brightness, image excellence, and color reproduction,” said Jim Hall senior product manager, Christie. “From business venues to events, and beyond, the new affordable Christie GS Series delivers all-around premium performance and reliability in high-usage environments. With ultra-quiet operation, compact design, and versatility, these models can be installed in demanding spaces, closer to the audience, without impacting the audience experience.”