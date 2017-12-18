Christie Adds to Velvet Line With APEX 0.9mm LED

The What: Christie is enhancing its Velvet Apex Series line of products with the launch of the APEX 0.9mm LED video wall, an ultra-narrow pitch LED solution.

The What Else: Apex 0.9 is a 0.96mm pitch LED that delivers vibrant colors and brightness at high uniformity. The new offering allows for scaling to popular resolutions in a smaller square meter area as well as reducing optimum and minimum viewing distances. The Apex Series offers a proprietary solution of components that work as a system to provide the best experience and maximize display time.

“We’ve enhanced the popular Christie Apex Series to offer a variety of sizes and configurations for customers seeking high quality LED video wall performance,” said Ted Romanowitz, senior product manager, Christie. “Christie is committed to LED video walls that deliver long life, high quality components and features that reduce total cost of ownership.”

The Christie APEX 0.9mm video wall comes in a 16:9 aspect ratio, features front serviceability and remote and redundant power supply, as well as advanced monitoring capability (SNMP). Its slim design is ADA compliant.

The Bottom Line: To help simplify the decision making process, the Christie Velvet LED video wall bundle provides an easier way to integrate a seamless, full HD LED installation. The bundle is a complete solution comprised of an ultra-fine pitch Apex Series LED designed for corporate spaces, control rooms, digital signage, and architectural display applications. Integrators choose the pixel pitch or size of the required video wall and the Christie team takes care of the rest. That includes making sure all the LED tiles, power supplies, and cabling are made available.