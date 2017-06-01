BlueJeans, Panopto Partner to Improve Videoconference Recording Managment

- Panopto and Blue JeansNetwork have formed an integration partnership to automate the process of managing, sharing, and searching inside videoconference recordings.
- In recent years, the ability to record online meetings and web conferences has become critical as organizations seek to improve employee collaboration and preserve institutional knowledge through the use of video. Now, as organizations accumulate meeting recordings, they need a centralized repository to securely publish, manage, and share them to get the most out of the valuable conversations and presentations.
- Through an integration between Panopto’s video platform and BlueJeans onVideo Meetings and Primetime Events products, BlueJeans recordings can be automatically uploaded to Panopto’s video content management system. Once uploaded, the recordings are encoded for optimal playback on any device. Recordings are also indexed for inside-video search, enabling viewers to search on any spoken word or shared content from within the meeting, such as presentations or any desktop application. In addition, users can review full transcriptions of the spoken language or shared content from their meetings.
- “The BlueJeans meeting platform already delivers an immersive experience built to support the modern work process,” said Blue Jeans Network CEO, Krish Ramakrishnan. “Now, in partnership with Panopto, we can provide customers with an easy way to review meeting transcripts and notes and jump to specific highlights on-demand from any device. It is a wonderful convenience for our users that will help them get the most out of their meetings.”
- The integration is based on the Universal Capture Specification (UCS), an open standard for publishing online meeting recordings to video content management systems like Panopto. With BlueJeans support for the UCS, web meetings and events that include multiple presenters and onscreen content can be ingested into Panopto, preserving the independent video and content streams that have become standard for online meetings. This eliminates time and costs typically associated with video post-production, providing viewers with access to the recording just minutes after a meeting ends.
- “Online meetings and events are an incredibly efficient way to exchange ideas and expertise. Yet their value is ephemeral unless the meetings are recorded and stored in a searchable video library,” said Eric Burns, co-founder and CEO of Panopto. “Through our integration with BlueJeans, we provide an automated workflow for publishing these meetings, replaying them in full fidelity, and instantly recalling anything discussed or shown in the meeting.”