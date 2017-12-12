AVAD Launches Enhanced Interactive Video Catalog

AVAD has launched its new interactive catalog—video edition, providing dealers with videos, spec sheets, installation details, tools, and other product information, all accessible to dealers through their computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

AVAD’s digital catalog, which debuted in 2015, provides dealers with product details while highlighting video manufacturers and vendors like Samsung, LG, JVC, Vivitek, Screen Innovations, and more. The company’s video catalog is updated with new products and vendors to provide dealers with the convenience of accessing product information and details with the touch of a button; vendor partners will be continuously added to the interactive product catalogs.

“We are very excited to launch our newest interactive catalog with video. It compiles the very best video brands and products in the industry and puts them all in one spot for dealers to view," said Seth Evenson, director of customer experience management for AVAD. “Dealers can access everything they need from a jobsite, their office, or on-the-go through desktop or mobile devices.”