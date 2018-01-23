AVAD Announces 10th-Annual Vendopalooza Tour

AVAD is celebrating 10 years of Vendopalooza, its touring roadshow. In 2018, Vendopalooza will visit 13 markets, kicking off in San Diego on January 23, 2018.

AVAD’s Vendopalooza will focus on residential and commercial technologies while providing dealers with the opportunity to speak one-on-one with vendor partners to learn more about new technology available from AVAD. The touring roadshow will provide dealers with the opportunity to interact with more than three-dozen AVAD vendors, enjoy more than $10,000 in giveaways, and take advantage of exclusive discounts through the entire week.

In 2018, AVAD’s Vendopalooza will feature many of AVAD’s vendor partners on site, including Integra, LG, JVC, Martin Logan, URC, Peerless-AV, Polk Audio, Samsung, RTI, Bose and Bose Professional, Middle Atlantic, and more.

“We created Vendopalooza to bring the tradeshow experience to our dealers and give them the opportunity to meet vendors, see new products, as well as take part in exclusive training courses, and now, 10 years later, it’s one of our most popular and successful resources,” said Seth Evenson, director of customer experience management for AVAD. “We look forward to continued growth for our award-winning events in 2018, and another ten years of success.”