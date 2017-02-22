Atlona Secures 5-Year Government AV Procurement Contract from State of Florida

The State of Florida has awarded Atlona a five-year statewide contract for procurement of audiovisual equipment and accessories, according to the Silicon Valley-based company.

The contract (number 52161500-ACS-16-1) enables any state agency, including local municipalities and state universities, to purchase Atlona AV equipment and to use a State Purchasing card on orders that do not exceed $75,000 in a State fiscal year.

The State of Florida contract is an extension of a contract with the New York State Office of General Services. The contract extension, available to any state, allows Florida to adopt the same contract terms as New York, including purchasing rights and price points.

“This contract award eliminates the lengthy and rigorous bidding process for Atlona vendors, and positions Atlona among an elite class of AV manufacturers that meets Florida’s rigorous vendor requirements,” said Joel Carroll, Atlona regional sales manager for commercial products, Southeast, and the company’s administrator for the state contract. “This milestone also aligns with the quickly growing reputation of Atlona as an innovative AV company with an escalating portfolio of unique, and often groundbreaking products that also puts substantial value in its approach to customer service. We see a huge opportunity to increase our presence throughout the state across all government organizations, including higher education.”