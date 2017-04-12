Atlona Launches New Program for Education Market

Atlona is strengthening its support and partnership initiatives in the education market through its new Atlona Education Program (AEP), which will aim to simplify how K-12 and higher education institutions acquire, implement, manage, and maintain AV technology solutions on campus.

To build Atlona’s partnerships in the education market and nurture the program, Atlona has promoted its former Southeast regional sales manager, Joel Carroll, to the newly created position of business development manager, education markets.

Joel Carroll

The AEP was created to partner with education technology managers, instructors, and administrators, and give them the inside edge they seek on Atlona technology and services. AEP partners will take advantage of many exclusive benefits, including dedicated training, design, and support. Through this, Altona will be the go-to resource to help them navigate the ever-evolving AV solutions that benefit campus-wide classroom instruction, collaboration, and support.

“We are dedicated to providing solutions and support to the education market, and know that K-12 schools, colleges, and universities are increasingly looking to adopt new technologies and concepts to create collaborative teaching environments,” Carroll said. “Atlona’s recent innovations for the education market were born from listening to our customers and their needs. This includes the introduction of our HDVS product line, and more recently our Velocity cloud-based control system and UHD-SW-510W BYOD solution. The Atlona Education Program was built to establish strong relationships with educational institutions and provide them industry-leading support.”

Carroll will focus on bringing new education customers into the program, and work closely with them to navigate the trends and opportunities taking shape in K-12 and higher education learning environments. In addition to proactively bringing customers into the AEP, Carroll will directly communicate with customers who sign up for the program.

Other AEP member benefits include a dedicated AEP hotline, preferred pricing, and an opportunity to earn “EduPoints” redeemable for evaluation products and personalized training at Atlona’s headquarters.

“We are excited to launch the AEP program at a time when disruptive technologies are changing the way that students, instructors, and administrators communicate across learning environments,” said Ilya Khayn, Atlona CEO and co-founder. “Atlona’s continuing AV innovations, and strong dedication to training, and customer service will provide our growing customer base in education with the tools and knowledge they need to enhance instruction and collaboration.”