Analog Way Updates VIO 4K Converter

The What: Analog Way has released a new version of the VIO 4K, highlighting ARTIS. ARTIS is a new high-quality scaling technology that offers higher content quality.

Artis enabled VIO 4k device

The What Else: ARTIS was developed to allow smart scaling. This new exclusive up or down scaling engine, based on a highly developed algorithm, delivers the highest possible image quality for all resolutions. Whether dealing with scaling an image up to 4K or zooming on to a specific area of the image, ARTIS has been engineered to accurately preserve every element of the original source and to reduce pixilation and artifacts. This new technology guarantees crisp images and vivid colors while maintaining ultra-low processing latency. In addition, three sharpness levels are available to let the operator optimize the results according to his needs and preferences.

The latest VIO 4K version contains new features that will help to meet the operator’s needs and increase ease of setup. Besides the already available SDI active loop-through, the loop mode can now be enabled on the HD15, DVI, or HDMI output plug, turning it into an unscaled loop-through of the corresponding input. It also enables a local monitor to be easily connected or a video signal to be routed to another device.

Through the loop mode, the same content can be processed simultaneously by various devices. The setup is simplified, since only a cable is necessary to route the signal from a device to another one with no need of using a splicer. This enhancement is immediately available, even for units already in the field; current owners of VIO 4K need only update their device with version v1.20.19 to benefit from it.

The VIO 4K now offers the ability to import and export quickly and easily the partial or full configuration of the device, including all settings and presets, by selecting which categories to export. Exporting or importing the device configuration can be achieved either directly from the front-panel menu or the Web RCS. This can be performed from the device’s internal storage, a USB key, or the user’s computer disk. Whether it deals with a simple backup or a large event where the configuration needs to be duplicated to many VIO 4K, this feature allows the operator to save precious time.

The Bottom Line: ARTIS does not require any hardware upgrade. Any existing VIO 4K device can be upgraded to firmware revision 1.20.19 in order to benefit from these improvements.