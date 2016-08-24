Almo Professional A/V E4 AV Tour to Visit Boston, Dallas

E4 AV Tour, Almo Professional A/V’s training and networking event for resellers, integrators, and consultants, will visit Boston on September 23 and Dallas on October 18.

Continuing the theme “Experience Your Future Now,” E4 features an action-packed day of training sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units (RUs), as well as hands-on workshops, product and service launches, and new manufacturing partners.

“We expect the fall E4 tour to be highly attended as it is our first time visiting Boston and Dallas since the completion of our acquisition with IAVI,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “We will have our full staff on hand, including all 12 of our specialized business development managers, and we look forward to bringing our newest vendors—Optima, InFocus, and ViewSonic—on the tour. In addition, Samsung will be hosting an exclusive showcase room demonstrating its newest products, such as the mirror display and indoor LED.”

Due to its great interest this spring, E4 begins again with a keynote focused specifically on 4K. Worth 1.5 RUs, the session discusses the misinformation about 4K, such as exaggerated specs, compatibility, and performance, and teaches how to specify, sell, and integrate these systems right the first time with just the facts.

Other technical, technology, and business-oriented E4 sessions include:

Encouraging Interaction in the World of “Me”: Using Interactive LCDs for Productivity (1 RU)

Installation Issues for Converged AV/IT Systems (1 RU)

OLED: The Curve of the Future (1 RU)

Designing Commercial Audio Systems for Maximum Performance and Profit (1 RU)

The Great Outdoors: High Bright, Outdoor, and Weatherized Displays Defined (Dallas Only) (1 RU)

Cables, Terminations, and Rack-Building (1 RU)

Dante Audio Networking Fundamentals (1RU)

The Planar LED, LCD, and 4K Image Experience (1 RU)

The E4 Experience workshops allow attendees to participate in two practical application sessions, both worth InfoComm RUs and available multiple times throughout the E4 events. These include:

Design a Huddle Space: Put the finishing touches on the design for an interactive huddle space. Use tools such as Barco’s ClickShare to experience how to share, collaborate and inspire.

Behind the Scenes—Creating the E4 Digital Signage: Learn how digital signage is created behind the scenes for the E4 AV Tour using BrightSign’s BrightAuthor software. Participants will have the opportunity to create and publish their own digital signage.



Samsung’s exclusive showcase room will feature a creative mix of indoor SMART LED signage, semi-outdoor, high-ambient-light displays for storefronts, outdoor displays certified to withstand the elements, a video wall made with seamless tiling and embedded System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, an interactive 82-inch E-Board display solution, a mirror display, and products from the new Samsung 4K display series.

The Samsung Showcase will also include an outdoor display course that highlights research pertaining to outdoor commercial display marketing conditions, what end users look for in outdoor displays, the ROI end users gain for leveraging outdoor technology, and ways to bring bright, brilliant messages outside.

The E4 exhibit hall welcomes Almo’s newest manufacturing partners InFocus, Optima, and ViewSonic. Other fall E4 exhibitors include ADTI Media, AKG, Almo Connect Services, Almo Content Creation Services, Almo Installation Services, AMX, ATEN, Barco, Bose Professional, BrightSign, BWG, C2G, Canon, Chief, ClearOne, Comprehensive Connectivity, Da-Lite, dbx, Draper, ELO, Epson, Hitachi, InfoComm, JBL, LG, Listen, NEC, Panasonic, Peerless-AV, Planar, Premier Mounts, QSC, Samsung, SecurityTronix, Sharp, Soundcraft, SunBrite, Tightrope Media, TouchSystems, Tripp Lite, tvONE, and ZeeVee.

E4 Boston will take place on September 23 at the Boston Marriott Newton, and E4 Dallas on October 18 at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. Both events run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and are entirely free, including parking for Almo Pro A/V’s reseller, integrator, and consultant partners. To register, go to www.e4avtour.com.