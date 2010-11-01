Hitachi Rolls Out New Projectors

Representatives from Hitachi America’s Digital Media Division were in New York City last week to provide an up-close look at some of the company’s newest projectors. A few of these may seem familiar—if you were at the InfoComm Expo in June, you may have seen the prototypes—but it’s worth taking another look, as they’re now shipping.

As a response to customer feedback, Hitachi created the CP-AW250N Ultimate Short Throw projector. Improving ease of installation and image quality while minimizing shadows on the screen with a shorter throw distance (22 inches at an 80-inch screen), the CP-AW250N also reduces the total cost of ownership. Another highlight is increased connectivity: the CP-AW250N features wired networking, and Hitachi’s Messenger function enables users to transmit text data to multiple projectors on the network. The projector is equipped with a new microphone input. It also includes new USB connectivity, giving users the ability to easily and quickly deliver contents from a PC via a USB cable. Keep an eye out for more interactive projectors for the classroom coming in the first quarter of 2011.

The focus on connectivity continues with the Full HD Series CP-WUX645 3LCD projector. The CP-WUX645 provides an HDMI input allowing for the transmission of uncompressed digital audio/video streams, as well as an RGB port, BNC, Component, S-video, and Composite connectivity. The Picture by Picture functionality allows users to simultaneously project images from two separate sources, side by side. The CP-WUX645 can display 1080p content and more, while offering a brightness of 4,200 ANSI lumens, and like the CP-AW250N it features Perfect Fit technology, which enables precise adjustment of the projected image by providing the ability to move the four corners individually.

One focus of Hitachi’s recent projectors has been on filter improvement. “We don’t believe getting away from filters in projectors is the right direction,” said John Glad, product manager, Hitachi America, Digital Media Division, Business Solutions Group. New hybrid filters have a layered design that makes the projectors more dust resistant and allow for approximately 5,000 hours between maintenance, depending on the environment.

Hitachi’s CP-X4021N Collegiate Series projector is aimed at education, but will integrators explore its potential in the digital signage market?