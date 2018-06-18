Key Factors Driving Change in Today's Control Centers

Recent technological advances are enabling AV designers, integrators, and managers of control centers to rethink lifecycle planning, reduce the amount of video wall controllers, and share content with satellite rooms more easily and securely for their customers. Sharing mission-critical content from a central control room to a crisis room or another secure location was once a desired feature, and is now a trend. Until recently, this has required duplicate AV equipment for each room.

This white paper discusses how the role of advanced AV/IT video wall control technologies and content collaboration tools is undergoing a sea change. Download now to learn:

7 mission-critical elements of today’s control room to share content securely.

How Greater Toronto Airport Authority in Ontario used a multi-phased approach to upgrading.

To ensure the video wall controller can concurrently accept old and new camera sources, as well as varying resolutions.

To easily expand from small systems with a dozen cameras on a few displays to hundreds of inputs on up to 64 displays.

Click here to download the full white paper.