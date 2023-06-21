SCN Hybrid World Review: Why Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex Headset Might Be the Right Fit for Your Office

As someone who has used more than his fair share of average and low-end headsets, it was nice to have the opportunity to test the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex. This is a high-performance headset that is built for long days and noisy offices.

The left earcup includes the power button, which doubles as the Bluetooth pairing control, plus a USB-C port for charging, and a button for selecting hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) or HearThrough (ambient noise) modes. The right earcup houses the volume and play/pause controls, as well as the microphone boom arm and dedicated buttons for voice assistants and Microsoft Teams control. Both earcups have LED lights to indicate the status of various activities, and they glow red when you are on a call, which (hopefully) deters your fellow workers from disturbing you.

Software Assistance

The Jabra Sound+ app offers several ways to customize your headset experience. (Image credit: Mark J. Pescatore)

My test unit also included a USB connector cable (USB-C for the headset, USB-A for your laptop) and wireless charging pad. While this does take up real estate on your workspace, at least you have a designated place for your headset. The headset sits on the left earpiece in some sort of gymnastic pose on the charging pad. A green LED on the pad will indicate when you’ve positioned it properly for charging, and when the LED light on the headset turns solid green, your headset is fully charged.

The free Jabra Direct software provides a platform for changing several settings for a more personalized performance. It also provides access to a five-band EQ, which gives you some control over the overall tone of your music, but it can also cause noticeable distortion if you set the treble too high. Probably best to keep the presets in place until Jabra can provide a software update.

I preferred Jabra Sound+, an app that you can download for your phone and offers some nice features. For one thing, the EQ in this app did not cause distortion. I was very pleasantly surprised with the “Soundscape” option, which offers a variety of background noises—from white noise to a babbling brook—to mask your environment. There’s even MySound, which provides a short hearing evaluation that can help tailor your audio experience based on your hearing.

The Evolve2 65 Flex also ships with a slender carrying pouch, complete with a small pocket for the USB dongle you’ll need for pairing with your laptop. You can fold the headphones until they are relatively flat for easy storage.

A major selling point for the Evolve2 65 Flex is comfort. It is honestly one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever worn. Between its lightweight design (less than 5 ounces) and what the company is calling Jabra AirComfort Fit, it’s easy to wear this headset for long periods of time.

Now Hear This

With its lightweight design, the Jabra Evolve2 65 Flex is easy to wear for long periods of time. (Image credit: Jessica Pescatore)

I tested the Jabra headset on phone calls and videoconferences, with no audio complaints from either side of the conversation. Incoming calls sounded crisp and clear. Bonus points for Jabra ClearVoice technology: I turned on some music for one call, but the microphone did a great job filtering the background noise. One feature I appreciated was the ability to mute the mic by moving the boom arm up (and unmute when you pull it back down). You can also flip the boom arm down to answer a call.

The Evolve2 65 Flex has very good sound reproduction for conversations and music. The headset had no problem maintaining its Bluetooth connection to my phone within 100 feet, but connectivity distance was significantly less when using the Bluetooth adapter connected to my Microsoft Surface.

Above everything else, what really sold me on the Evolve2 65 Flex was its ANC technology. As a native Floridian, I know the importance of planning for hurricane season. So, I decided to put the headset, which does not feature closed-back headphones, to the ultimate test: Play “Maybe Later,” a delicate ballad from Lowen and Navarro, while testing my portable generator.

You’ll be happy to know my generator started with the first tug of the pull cord. What’s more impressive is that I could clearly hear the music, delivered wirelessly from my iPhone via Bluetooth, while standing over said generator. With the ANC enabled, the very loud engine registered more like a dull hum. The performance was truly impressive.

The Evolve2 65 Flex is not an inexpensive headset. In fact, at $329, it’s one of the pricier choices on Jabra’s website. But it’s a great solution for tech support personnel in a busy office or travelling team members trying to stay focused between flights. The microphone helps you sound your best, even in noisy environments, and the headset itself is truly comfortable to wear. Add the features of the Jabra Sound+ app, long battery life, and amazing ANC performance, and it’s not hard to justify the extra cost.