How AVI-SPL Will Align Workplace Technology with Business Outcomes

AVI-SPL has introduced the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) framework, designed to help organizations create intelligent, scalable, and human-centered workplace experiences that better connect people, technology, and business outcomes.

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Increasingly, workplace decisions are being driven by executive priorities such as productivity, employee experience, operational efficiency, security, sustainability, and AI transformation. As AI becomes embedded into daily work, organizations require workplace environments capable of supporting intelligent workflows, data-driven operations, and seamless human-to-human and human-to-machine collaboration.

AVI-SPL’s DWX framework provides a strategic approach to aligning collaboration technology, workplace intelligence, managed services, and operational insights into a unified experience model. It connects technology investments to measurable business outcomes while creating consistent experiences across distributed work environments. The framework was designed to help organizations move beyond disconnected technology silos and fragmented workplace experiences toward intelligent environments that are scalable, supportable, secure, and designed to evolve with the business.

“Today’s workplace is no longer defined by a single office or a single platform,” said John Bailey, SVP tech and innovation. “DWX helps organizations align workplace technology investments with the outcomes executives care about most: productivity, employee experience, customer experience, operational efficiency, security, and sustainability. By bringing together technology, services, analytics, and workplace intelligence, organizations can create workplaces that continuously improve how people work and how the business performs.”

AVI-SPL’s DWX framework combines multiple technology and service areas, including audiovisual solutions, unified communications, smart workplaces, workplace communications, AI and automation, network and security, reporting and analytics, and managed services.

The framework is also designed to help organizations address common workplace challenges such as underutilized office space, inconsistent collaboration experiences, fragmented support models, and rising operational costs. Through solutions like workplace analytics, intelligent room technology, Symphony monitoring and management, collaboration-as-a-service offerings, and proactive support services, AVI-SPL helps organizations create connected environments that improve both employee experience and business performance.

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“Workplace expectations have fundamentally changed,” Bailey concluded. “The organizations that succeed will be the ones that treat workplace technology as an integrated experience strategy rather than a collection of disconnected tools. DWX was created to help customers build workplaces that are more intelligent, adaptable, and aligned to how people work today. AVI-SPL's global scale, managed services platform, workplace technology expertise, and long-standing customer relationships uniquely position the company to help organizations operationalize workplace transformation at scale."