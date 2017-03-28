Zytronic to Demonstrate Force Sensing Technologies at DSE 2017

Zytronic will demonstrate its force sensing technology for large-format interactive touch screens at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2017. Zytronic’s touch sensors are widely used in a variety of applications, including interactive digital signs, self-service kiosks, slot machines, ATMs and more.



The demonstrations will showcase how the touch screens can differentiate between a soft and hard touch. Zytronic’s approach is based on a measurement of the surface area of an applied touch, which changes the measured capacitive signal levels at the relative touch location on the sensor. This eliminates the need for a piezo-electric or other layers on the glass to measure applied force or pressure, even on thick, rigid glass touchscreens. Since it relies on a modification to the firmware, it can in fact be retrofitted to most Zytronic touch controllers.

“Force, pressure or ‘Z-axis’ sensing brings a new element of interaction to touch screens, giving businesses a way to enrich the customer interaction in retail, gaming, financial, industrial and other commercial touch screen applications,” said Ian Crosby, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Zytronic Inc. “Force sensing is especially useful when used in combination with Zytronic’s multi-touch technology, exceeding what is possible on all but the most advanced tablets and smartphones. We successfully brought to large-format screens a technology that, until now, was used only in consumer electronic devices.”

Zytronic will also showcase the levels of touchscreen customization it enables, demonstrated in the form of a highly specialized 29” lectern with combination touch sensor and touch keyboard; a 65” multitouch, multiuser table; and a large 85” 4K wall-mounted monitor, capable of detecting more than 40 simultaneous touch points for creating eye-catching and exciting customer display experiences. In addition, Zytronic will demonstrate a working 10.4" Cryptotouch unit simulating Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliant payment through the touchscreen in a self-service gas pump application.