ZeeVee to Expand ZyPer4K Line with Dual-Input HDMI Encoder with Loop-Out at InfoComm 2019

The What: ZeeVee plans to introduce its ZyPer4K encoder with switchable dual HDMI inputs at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1660. It features an HDMI loop-out that enables confidence monitoring and added content streaming capabilities for a wide range of applications in the enterprise, retail, medical, education, and other markets.

[Things You Can't Miss at InfoComm 2019]

The What Else: The new model enables users to switch between input sources, with an additional HDMI loop-out port that provides easy monitoring of the first HDMI input source to a local monitor or the streaming of this content to mobile devices and desktops in additional locations through a connected H.264 encoder, such as the quad-channel ZeeVee ZyPerMX4 or dual-channel ZyPerMX2.

Using industry standard CAT 6a cables or fiber, the ZyPer4K can send AV from HDMI (with full HDMI 2.0 and HDCP 2.2 capability), SDI, DisplayPort, and analog sources, over standard 10g Ethernet switches to displays that can be up to 100 meters away from the switch. The ZyPer4K also provides the option to extend USB, IR and RS-232 connections over the network for the use and control of connected devices such as displays, keyboards/mice, and cameras.

The Bottom Line: In addition to its 10Gb Ethernet connection, each ZyPer4K encoder and decoder unit has a 1Gb network port that can be used for any IP network device including digital signage media players, IP Cameras, video/audio conferencing equipment, and even WiFi network equipment without extra cabling.

The ZeeVee team will run live demonstrations of the dual-input ZyPer4K encoder with loop-out at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1660.