Yamaha Introduces Dante-enabled Ceiling, Tabletop Microphone Models

Yamaha is launching the RM-TT tabletop and RM-CG ceiling-mount microphones for conferencing applications designed around the Dante platform. These standalone microphones pack all of Yamaha's powerful sound technologies, including automatic voice tracking, auto gain control, adaptive echo cancellation, noise reduction, and reverberation suppression for optimal collaboration experiences while seamlessly integrating with the room's existing conferencing equipment or a variety of third-party components.

Yamaha RM-TT Dante-enabled tabletop wired microphones and RM-CG Dante-enabled ceiling-mount microphone array both feature voice tracking technologies, allowing for lively conversations to be picked up and delivered clearly to the far end. The tabletop model voice tracking function automatically selects the microphone closest to the person speaking for superior voice capture, and its human voice activity detection technology anticipates additional voice locations for seamless conversation pickup. It also includes six directional modes - omnidirectional, bidirectional, unidirectional, super-cardioid, hyper-cardioid, and toroidal, which installers can set for even more customized room capture.

Yamaha's RM-CG Dante-enabled ceiling mount microphones (Image credit: Yamaha)

The RM-CG features Yamaha's dynamic beam tracking, which utilizes multi beams to automatically track voices within the room simultaneously. This technology eliminates the need to program fixed lobes, which can often lead to dead spots within the meeting space. Design changes or room setup flexibility can also be done without the need to reprogram microphones. The ceiling microphone array supports ceiling mount, wire mount, or pole mount options.

Both microphone options are available now.