Yamaha UC Adds New Enterprise Sound Bar Model

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications is adding a new model to its Enterprise Sound Bar lineup, the ESB-1090. The ESB-1090 features three modes, allowing users to opt between Conference, Education, and Hotel.

The What Else: Delivering an immersive audio experience, Yamaha's ESB-1090 features two subwoofers, two midrange speakers, and two tweeters. Well suited for classrooms, meeting rooms, and hospitality spaces, it connects to any sound source—display, PC or mobile device—via HDMI, Bluetooth, or even optical cable and analog audio.

The unit simplifies setup through the three application modes to achieve the suitable sound quality and configuration. Users swap between Conference Mode for remote conference purposes, Education Mode for classroom settings, and Hotel Mode for lobby or room playback with the included remote.

There is also an operation restriction preset to prevent unwanted tampering or changes. It can also be configured for Ethernet operation. Like the ESB-1080, the ESB-1090’s slim design naturally blends into any environment and offers installation versatility. Installers can either wall mount the unit or place it flat on a table or school AV cart.

With the ESB-1090, users don’t have to gather close to the screen in order to clearly hear a video, presentation or conference call. In addition, it can connect to the in-room TV, PC, laptop or mobile device, answering the variety of audio requirements that are present in a single environment.

The Bottom Line: The ESB-1090 is designed to solve common challenges and limitations in sound output for remote conferencing, classrooms, hotel guest rooms, lobbies or meeting rooms.