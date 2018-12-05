Yamaha Professional Audio Expands Global R&D Team

Yamaha Corporation of Japan, Professional Audio division is transitioning some critical R&D head office functions and building up teams in the U.S. and Europe. This expanded global team will ensure that Yamaha, inclusive of NEXO and Steinberg group companies, perfectly integrates the voice of the professional audio customer in the many vertical markets that the company serves.

“Yamaha has always valued the voice of our customers and continuously strives to develop closer professional relationships with key influencers in our industry,” said Yoshi Tsugawa, general manager, Yamaha Pro Audio division, Yamaha Corporation Japan. “Adding to our top quality R&D team will allow us to incorporate the market’s expectations and requirements into our development, as we continue to build the very best system solutions.”

The growth in the teams around the world will allow for a higher level of engagement within product segments where Yamaha sees opportunity to create ideal systems for customers with speakers, amplifiers, network switches, and commercial installation solutions (CIS) now bolstered by new team members and adding to the company’s traditional leadership position in mixing. In addition to research, the team will add value to the market with participation in education and training initiatives, supporting industry associations while providing support for a growing group of international companies doing business in multiple countries. This new commitment to Yamaha global customers will be added to the strong sales and support policies that the company has traditionally brought to its renowned worldwide presence.

“As the world’s fastest growing pro audio company, Yamaha is committed to leverage this new global R&D team to better connect and support the many vertical markets we address,” said Tsugawa. “Yamaha has been innovating and adding value to the pro audio market since 1969, and we continue to advance with our ongoing attention to details. As we move into the future, we will continue to grow the value we bring to our global customers. Challenging our teams to achieve the very best sonic quality, user experience, and reliability has long been a brand commitment from Yamaha. With the company’s outstanding mixing pedigree, leadership in speaker systems, distributed audio, and networking know-how, we will leverage this new global R&D team to build the most compelling Yamaha system solutions.”