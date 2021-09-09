Topics

Yamaha UC Expands Barco Partnership with ADECIA Certification

ADECIA
Yamaha's ADECIA is now Barco certified and completely interoperable with Barco ClickShare Conference (Image credit: Yamaha UC)

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications' ADECIA solution is now Barco certified, making it completely interoperable with Barco ClickShare Conference. ADECIA is a complete and intelligent microphone and line array speaker system designed to remove all barriers for equipping conference rooms and classrooms with superior audio quality.

The What Else: Barco's ClickShare Conference range of products work seamlessly not only with a user's display and camera setup without the hassle of physically connecting devices using cables and adapters but also with Yamaha's conferencing solutions, which now includes ADECIA as well as YVC-200 Portable USB & Bluetooth Speakerphone, YVC-330 USB & Bluetooth Speakerphone, and YVC-1000 Mic and Speaker System. Both Yamaha UC solutions and Barco ClickShare operate with all current UC platforms.

The Bottom Line: This certification furthers the ADECIA solution's value, bringing high-quality conferencing to even the most demanding spaces through a quality combination of solutions and API flexibilities. It also expands Yamaha's Barco certified product line, which includes the YVC Series.

