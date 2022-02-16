OVRCC Hails Multiple Benefits of Yamaha UC Audio Solutions in More Productive Meetings for Participants Near and Far

OVRCC executive director Carol Lighthall enjoys the clarity her YVC-200 provides when conducting chamber of commerce meetings. 'Yamaha helped our organization come together seamlessly, whether joining in-person or remotely," she said.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce (OVRCC) serving south-central Vermont has selected Yamaha UC audio solutions to help make virtual meetings more productive and satisfying for in-person and remote participants alike

Acting on the recent inputs of participants who were unable to hear all meeting attendees properly, OVRCC worked with Yamaha UC to find a solution that would capture and play meeting audio with crisp clarity while providing the simplicity of use, portability and easy setup needed to support virtual and hybrid events in several locations.

Ultimately OVRCC selected two solutions from Yamaha that answered their exact requirements. The first was the Yamaha YVC-200 USB & Bluetooth Speakerphone. The YVC-200 is ideal for meetings with up to four local participants. It features a rechargeable battery with up to 10 hours of use, or more when connected to a computer or laptop via USB; plug-and-play, compact design to start meetings with zero troubleshooting; and a protective travel pouch. The feature set was the perfect combo to facilitate the chamber's smaller meetings, allowing the members to bring the unit to different sites and set up easily and quickly.

For larger meetings, such as membership meetings with up to 30 onsite participants, OVRCC selected the Yamaha YVC-1000 Microphone and Speaker System. The YVC-1000 allows microphones to be placed and moved around the table or room and the speaker to be placed in a central location for natural sound output. A total of three microphone elements per microphone pod provide ample coverage of larger meeting areas with more participants. The powerful speaker allows all members in the room to hear remote participant commentary much more easily.

Positive Impact of Yamaha Products

Since the OVRCC started using the Yamaha products, meeting efficiency has dramatically increased, and the membership has appreciated being able to hear and be heard. Meetings are no longer disrupted or delayed due to audio issues and repetition of items that may have been missed. Remote participants have commented on how they feel more engaged in the sessions and how they no longer need to strain in order to hear commentary.

"Yamaha helped our organization come together seamlessly, whether joining in-person or remotely," said OVRCC executive director Carol Lighthall. "It's incredibly difficult to overlook bad audio when you're trying to communicate new ideas and promote new business activity, but with good audio, we're stronger and more inspired to elevate our services."