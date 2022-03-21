XTEN-AV Founder and CEO Accepted Into Young Entrepreneur Council

Sahil Dhingra, co-founder and CEO of XTEN-AV, the world’s first AI-powered AV design software, has been accepted into Young Entrepreneurs Council (YEC), an invitation-only community for the world’s most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

(Image credit: XTEN-AV)

Sahil was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Sahil will have access to exclusive benefits including a curated network of influential peers, personal brand building and publishing opportunities on top media outlets, volume discounts on business services, and VIP events.

[XTEN-AV Introduces New Referral Program]

“To be invited to join the Young Entrepreneur Council is a badge of privilege and honor that I wear with pride. I am excited at the avenue of being amongst the very best entrepreneurial minds and look forward to creating an impact in this innovative ecosystem,” said Dhingra. "This platform would facilitate me and XTEN-AV in expanding progressive technology, inspiring innovative measures, and encouraging many in taking the entrepreneurial plunge.”

"We are honored to welcome Sahil Dhingra to YEC," said Scott Gerber, founder of YEC. "Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

Dhingra kicked off his career as a software developer and then moved to be a business analyst and a people’s manager. He has more than 10 years of experience working for tech giants in Silicon Valley such as Apple, HP, and Cisco. With his deep understanding of the software development life cycle, he strives to expand the horizon for SaaS-based products for AV professionals while also implementing the latest technologies such as AI, ML, VR, and Blockchain.