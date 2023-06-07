Xilica and Exertis Almo Announce US Distribution Agreement

Xilica and Exertis Almo have today announced the signing of a strategic distribution agreement for the United States. As part of this agreement, Exertis Almo will take over the Xilica direct-to-system integrator sales channel in the United States and serve as the exclusive distribution partner of Xilica for all U.S.-based resellers.

Together, Exertis Almo and Xilica will bring together room audio solutions for the enterprise, education and government markets, with complimentary brands including Barco ClickShare, Sennheiser and Lumens, enabling resellers to offer simple-to-deploy, powerful-to-use systems for the modern collaboration space. Alongside the full range of Xilica products, available from stock, Exertis Almo offers pre-made bundles incorporating Xilica and its vendor partners—simplifying the selection of AV systems for every size of space.

Additionally, for the first time in the U.S. market, the Xilica x Sennheiser Room Kits will be available for resellers to purchase through Exertis Almo. Offering a high-performance audio solution for hybrid work and learning, and incorporating the Sennheiser TeamConnect Ceiling 2, these Room Kits enable plug-and-play conferencing in the medium and large space that supports easy voice-based camera tracking, voice lift functionality, pre-validation for Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Webex, and end-to-end Category cable deployment, with PoE and in-ceiling installation.

“Partnering with Exertis Almo is a significant milestone in our strategy to grow market share in the United States,” said James Knight, CEO, Xilica. “We worked carefully to build an alliance that will enable scale in the US market and replicate the success we are seeing in other regions. Exertis Almo’s sizeable and highly trained sales force, market-leading logistics and credit capabilities, and strong in-house marketing team give Xilica significantly expanded reach to serve customers in the enterprise, education and government markets.”

Resellers will now benefit from the services of Exertis Almo ECC (Engineering, CAD, Control), a professional service offering incorporating system programming, installation and commissioning—enabling integrators to offer Xilica solutions with no learning curve, anywhere in the United States, and scale their business with on-demand labor. Additionally, Xilica will continue to provide direct technical support, application engineering and warranty coverage to its reseller channel, giving system integrators a market-leading level of service.

According to Rob Ziv, vice president business development, Exertis Almo. “Xilica’s range of audio collaboration solutions for the medium and large space is innovative, in-demand and a significant value-add for resellers looking for a simpler, faster way to achieve pro AV-grade performance in the hybrid world. We look forward to sharing these solutions with our partners.”