X2O Media Powers Digital Workplace at Microsoft Ignite 2016

X2O Media announced its X2O visual communications platform will drive a number of digital workplace solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2016.



Held in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center from Sept. 26-30, Microsoft Ignite will host IT decision makers, IT professionals, and enterprise developers from around the world. Attendees are invited to stop by booth 659 to see the X2O-powered SharePoint TV and the Connected Desktop application in action.

With SharePoint TV on the X2O platform, users can create channels based on content in the popular Microsoft SharePoint enterprise collaboration platform, and automatically push this content onto screens across an organization — from digital signage displays and video walls to desktop PCs, mobile phones, and tablets. Using the intuitive drag-and-drop authoring tools of the X2O platform, channels can be built from a library of smart objects specifically designed to work with SharePoint applications, such as company news and announcements, team calendars, task lists, document browsing, and dashboards. This content can be augmented with other user-generated content such as social media posts, yielding relevant company dashboards that are automatically updated with the latest information.

Information updated in SharePoint is automatically reflected on screens in real time, greatly improving the delivery of information without adding additional processes. Employees can also publish channels featuring videos, images, and PowerPoint slides that appear within the SharePoint interface for more creative collaboration and knowledge sharing. The result is a powerful tool for enterprise-wide communications.

The Connected Desktop application extends the power of the X2O real-time visual communications platform to employees' desktops, allowing users to browse and view any channel on the X2O network. Channels featuring data-driven graphics, video, social media content, and more can be displayed as floating windows on the desktop or used as screensavers. In addition, widgets containing bite-sized amounts of real-time information can be pinned to the desktop for continuous updates. Targeted pop-up notifications and critical alerts that display security or safety announcements can also be broadcast over the network. Specific use cases include company news channels, business intelligence dashboards, interactive polls, and live alerts.

The Connected Desktop is compatible with features of the X2O platform, including drag-and-drop channel building, smart objects, data management tools, the content management portal, and network management tools. The Connected Desktop is also compatible with a wide range of standard data sources, with the ability to add an unlimited number of custom data sources. It is highly scalable for enterprise-wide deployments and includes a library of ready-to-use channels, widgets, and notifications.