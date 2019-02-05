WNC Nature Center Improves Guest Experience at Grand Entrance

The Western North Carolina Nature Center is a 42-acre zoological park in Western North Carolina operated by the City of Asheville (NC) Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department. Its new grand entrance, sited in an outdoor plaza, has been outfitted with a Yamaha Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) System installed by IMAGOS Entertainment (Miami, FL). The entrance was completed last September.

“We specified a Yamaha MTX3 processor for its flexibility, expandability, ease of use, and great sound,” said IMAGOS Entertainment’s Jorge I. Suarez. The team selected a Yamaha XH200 amplifier for its simplicity, ability to deliver a total of 400 watts via two independent channels at 70 volts, and for its great sound.”

A Yamaha DCP1V4S Digital Control Panel installed in the ticketing office provides local control of the overall sound levels and show scenes. Mobile devices with Wireless DCP and Yamaha ProVisionaire Touch apps allow the nature center to operate the system from within the Grand Entrance Events Plaza.

Yamaha ProVisionaire Touch software allows a Yamaha P.A. system to be controlled from an iPad.

“The system IMAGOS helped us install in our new front entrance provides a vibrant audio experience for our guests,” says Chris Gentile, director of the WNC Nature Center.

This project is not IMAGOS’ first with the WNC Nature Center. In July 2014, IMAGOS implemented an outdoor sound system and pre-show that’s used as part of the animal feeding presentation at Brandon’s Otter Falls. The installed sound system and pre-show controls are fully weatherized.

The nature center’s mission is to educate the public about the natural history, flora and fauna of the Southern Appalachians and to develop a public responsibility for its conservation. The center is now home to over 60 species of wild and domestic animals and hundreds of species of plants, all representative of this bioregion.

