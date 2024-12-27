Wisycom Solutions Power 'Phantom of the Opera,' 'The Producers,' and More

SeeSound has long trusted Wisycom RF solutions for its work, including the MRK16 Ultra-Wideband Wireless Receiver System, MCR54 Four-Channel True Diversity Wireless Microphone Receivers, MPR50 Wideband IEM Receivers, and MTP60 Multiband Bodypack Transmitters. For the theatrical touring productions of “The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Producers,” SeeSound deployed the aforementioned Wisycom solutions, in combination with the brand’s SPL2208 Wideband Active Antenna Combiner/Splitter.

The result is flexible and reliable RF coverage with clear audio. “The Wisycom wireless coverage capabilities are great, and the audio quality is one of the main strengths of this system,” said Javier G. Isequilla, sound designer, SeeSound. “It is extremely clear and faithful to all the changes in voice dynamics, which makes Wisycom perfect for these applications.”

While coverage and audio quality played an essential role in choosing equipment, leaving a minimal footprint was also an important aspect for Isequilla, who deployed the system with DPA Microphones’ 6060 Subminiature Lavalier Microphones. “Using the Wisycom gear, we are able to deliver all audio on a single data cable, which greatly reduces overhead costs, stage clutter in the theater and manpower to set up the system,” he continued. “For ‘The Phantom of the Opera,’ specifically, we deployed a total of 16 receiver systems along with 40 receivers, which is a lot of gear,” he explains. “We chose Wisycom because we are able to deploy just one single rack unit for this large system, which further minimizes workspace on the stage and is perfect for our needs.”

“The Phantom of the Opera” and “The Producers” had showings throughout Italy and Spain, in a variety of theaters averaging 1,200 spectators per show. “The Phantom of the Opera” was performed at Rossetti Theater in Triestre, Italy; Albeniz Theater in Madrid, Spain; Arcimboldi Theater in Milan, Italy; and Salle Garnier, a casino theater in Montecarlo, Monaco. Additionally, “The Producers” was shown at Tivoli Theater in Barcelona and Alcala Theater in Madrid.

Given the touring format of these productions, the ability to integrate the system easily at each venue contributed to SeeSound’s decision to deploy Wisycom. “The system configuration does not change with Wisycom—you only have to do frequency calculations in each new place,” said Isequilla. “As the working band is 470Mhz to 694Mhz, which is quite wide, it is easy to integrate the number of frequencies required for each show.”

Isequilla looks forward to including Wisycom on future projects, as the brand’s solutions have garnered positive feedback from clientele and are what he has found to work best for theater applications. “The reception capabilities of Wisycom’s transmitters are beyond what I’ve seen; they are way more precise," he concluded. "Most of our users have had good responses to the products, so I would definitely be willing to incorporate Wisycom again.”