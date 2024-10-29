Willow Creek Transforms Worship Experience with Enhanced Sound System

Willow Creek Community Church, in collaboration with integration partner Clark, recently installed a new L-Acoustics L Series loudspeaker system, featuring patented Progressive Ultra-Dense Line Source (PULS) technology, in its 7,200-seat auditorium. Front-of-house engineer Fernando Gamas described the upgrade as a “game changer," transforming the worship experience at Willow Creek.

“Our previous PA system, nearly 20 years old, struggled to provide full coverage for every seat," Gamas said. "I had to run that system very conservatively, at around 88 to 90 dBA for services, to avoid complaints about the volume and the harshness of the sound. With the L Series, we’re now able to run at higher volumes—averaging between 90 and 93 dBA, sometimes as high as 95—while maintaining an excellent sonic signature that’s smooth, clear, and engaging. Plus, intelligibility is maintained throughout every decibel level. Speech feels intimate and right in your face and music feels big and dynamic at any volume.”

The new left-right system comprises hangs of two L2 over one L2D per side, driven by six 7.16i amplified controllers, paired with adjacent out-fill arrays of one L2 over one L2D, driven by four more LA7.16i. A dozen KS28 subs are split six per side and flown, complemented by a center cluster of six more KS28, all powered by three LA12X. Over 100 ultra-compact 5XT coaxials, plus nine A15i ring delay enclosures, are deployed out in the house to cover the massive balcony area, while a compact A10i setup onstage provides a monitoring system for the pastors.

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

One feature that stands out in the L Series is its versatile directivity, allowing Willow Creek’s enclosures to use a combination of cardioid and supercardioid configurations, which reduces rear rejection by up to 15 dB. This capability is crucial for managing stage audio and enhancing spoken word clarity—a key consideration for Willow Creek’s diverse programming. “That’s a huge win for an organization like this with all of the speaking mics and other things that they have on stage, and it’s very helpful with the spoken word as well as music,” said Gamas.

“When you consider the combination of size and seating, this auditorium is truly one-of-a-kind in North America. It’s got a 100-foot proscenium opening and an 80-foot fly house—it’s huge,” JB Bowling, Clark’s VP, noted. “L Series’ compact form factor and solid power output made it the perfect choice for such a distinctive venue. It didn't affect any of the sight lines or get in the way of any of the line sets or moving bridges. Yet there’s enough displacement in those boxes that it was able to sonically cover this massive room. Small footprint, big displacement: perfect combination.”

Willow Creek production director Dave Cooke says that the impact of the new system was immediately apparent: “Walking into the back of the auditorium during a Sunday service, I was struck by the incredible sound quality reaching all the way to the rear of the room,” he recalled. “It was everything we were looking for in a sound system.”

(Image credit: L-Acoustics)

For Gamas, the benefits extend beyond the main PA. He now uses a pair of X8i speakers as reference monitors at the FOH position, experiencing seamless transition between them and the main arrays. “The mixes translate perfectly between the nearfields and the main system, enhancing our ability to deliver consistent, high-quality audio throughout the venue,” he noted.

The L Series installation at Willow Creek Community Church demonstrates how innovative sound technology can enhance the worship experience, setting a new standard for audio quality and coverage in large-scale religious venues. “L Series at Willow Creek sounds absolutely spectacular. L-Acoustics’ patented waveguides are just amazing, pristine, and clear. L Series is truly a product that delivers,” Bowling concluded.