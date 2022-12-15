Williams AV Launches Dedicated Assistive Listening Device

Williams AV (opens in new tab) launched its second-generation dedicated Wi-Fi audio receiver for assistive listening—the WAV Pro Wi-Fi Receiver.

The WAV Pro Wi-Fi Receiver uses a new mobile device optimized to be a dedicated assistive listening device. The WAV Pro Wi-Fi Receiver's large, 6.8-inch HD+ Infinity display and long runtime make it unique. The large display allows for easier readability for administrators during setup and end-users when using the device. In addition, the WAV Pro Receiver's 6000 mAh Lithium Polymer battery delivers up to 40 hours of continuous audio streaming in normal use conditions, reducing charging frequency.

[Helping the Hard of Hearing] (opens in new tab)

Williams AV was the first in the industry to launch a dedicated Wi-Fi receiver, the WAV Classic Wi-Fi Receiver, for assistive listening in 2016 to accompany their WaveCAST Wi-Fi transmitters. In addition, the company further grew its real-time audio over Wi-Fi product line by adding dual Wi-Fi and FM and Wi-Fi and IR-enabled transmitters.

(Image credit: Williams AV)

"We have a long history of innovation in assistive communications products and a strong connection to our customers," said Brad Kautzer, president of Williams AV. "Our customers challenged us to develop a receiver with a larger display for readability and easier product management and longer run times. We embraced this challenge, and the WAV Pro Receiver delivers on both requirements using a brand-new mobile device. In addition, this receiver's robust platform allows us to add functionality for future product enhancements."

[2022 in Review: Look Back at the SCN Audio Issue] (opens in new tab)

The new WAV Pro Wi-Fi Receiver also meets ADA hearing compliance for a dedicated assistive listening device, and it is Bluetooth-enabled, streaming audio to Bluetooth-enabled headphones, speakers, and hearing aid telecoils when used with Williams AV neckloop.