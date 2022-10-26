Williams AV Adds International Technical Sales Manager for Asia, Middle East

Williams AV named Norhisham (Nori) Iskhandar as the new International Technical Sales Manager. "With increasing demand in Asia and the Middle Eastern markets," said Per Persson, vice president of international sales, "Nori's presence will support and facilitate our international territories."

Iskhandar has extensive experience in the audio and video industry, working for companies such as Blackmagic Design, Sennheiser, and Void Acoustics. He brings a wealth of industry knowledge to the Williams AV from past roles in business development, product management, and technical support for APAC.

(Image credit: Williams AV)

"Nori brings a depth of AV market knowledge and a wealth of experience in product development and business management. His combination of experience along with his passion for customer success is what makes Nori a great addition to the Williams AV team," said Persson.

Williams AV has experienced double-digit growth in the APAC and Middle East in the last three years. The company has responded to this growth with additional staff focused on training and supporting channel partners in the region.