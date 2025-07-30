WYO Theater Offers More Accessible and Inclusive Performances and Events

WYO Performing Arts & Education Center in Sheridan, WY, has installed Auri, powered by Ampetronic and Listen Technologies , for assistive listening in its Main Stage, known as “Sophie’s Stage.”

Originally opened in 1923, the building now known as the WYO houses two theaters and several multi-functional spaces. Accessibility is central to the WYO’s mission to inspire, educate, and entertain. The WYO accessibility committee is continually looking for ways to make performances more accessible and ensure that everyone who attends the theater has a positive, engaging experience.

Auri will complement the WYO’s existing hearing loop system, increasing accessibility to clear audio within the space. Auri uses Auracast broadcast audio, a new capability from Bluetooth technology, to broadcast high-quality, low-latency venue audio to an unlimited number of Auracast-compatible devices and dedicated receivers within range.

The Auri system includes transmitters, receivers, docking stations, Manager Software, and accessories. A low-profile Auri transmitter resembling a Wi-Fi access point is installed in the WYO. The transmitter can connect to theater audio sources, such as speakers and microphones, and broadcast the audio using Auracast broadcast audio technology.

Theater guests with Auracast-compatible hearing aids, earbuds, headphones, or smartphones will be able to access the audio broadcast via their own device. The theater will have a limited number of Auri receivers for guests to borrow if they do not have an Auracast-compatible personal device.

Guests can connect earbuds or headphones to their Auracast-compatible smartphone or the Auri receiver and hear the broadcast audio directly in their ears. Background noise is filtered out for improved speech clarity. A limited number of neck loops will also be available to support guests who have telecoil-equipped hearing aids and cochlear implants.

Beyond assistive listening, the WYO can use Auri to provide audio description for visually impaired guests. The system can also be used to support delivery of language interpretation.

“The WYO is committed to making the performing arts and education accessible. We have fabulous performances planned and are excited to begin the next season with the Auri system installed. Auri offers guests another way to access assistive listening within the theater. As Auracast-compatible devices become more prevalent, the WYO will be future-ready with Auri,” said Erin Butler, executive director, the WYO.