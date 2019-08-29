Williams AV Joins PSNI Global Alliance as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner

PSNI Global Alliance has announced Williams AV as a Global Preferred Vendor Partner. Williams AV is a manufacturer of digital, FM, infrared, and induction loop wireless audio, as well as video annotation, audio conferencing, and presentation systems.

The “global preferred” designation is the highest level of PSNI Global Alliance partner engagement and limited to a select group of distributors and manufacturers that actively demonstrate a global strategy to support a sophisticated and standardized approach to system design.

“The addition of Williams AV means more players, more technology, and more choices for our ever-expanding global network and their diverse set of needs,” said Tom Roberts, PSNI’s director of vendor programs. “The Williams AV product portfolio and roadmap, in combination with the vision and goals of the company, make them a perfect fit for PSNI Global Alliance and our members.”

The PSNI Global Alliance Preferred Vendor Partner Program connects vendors and integrators in order to pursue market opportunities, cultivating deeper relationships and increased sales within member organizations. PSNI’s Preferred Vendor Partners and its members collaborate closely to provide the market with best-of-breed solutions.

“We are excited about this partnership with PSNI Global Alliance and their network of superior integrators,” said Tom Mingo, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Williams AV. “Our complete lineup of solutions combined with the goals of Williams AV and PSNI’s global strategy will allow us to build our business and better serve our customers across the globe.”

All Vendors are pre-screened by PSNI Global Alliance member integrators to ensure that only the best technology providers are represented in the PSNI global network. Customers who engage with global network members are assured seamless installation and support, benefitting from the collective expertise of PSNI’s integrators and vendors alike.