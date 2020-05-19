Will online learning keep some students away? (University Business)

"The potential for college and university campuses to remain closed in fall 2020 in favor of online learning could mean a significant number of current and potential students choose not to attend, according to one report."—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

This article digs in to an important question for the upcoming semester. If schools plan now for remote delivery, will students choose to skip the semester? However, any plan for in-person classes at this point will also need to incorporate robust remote alternatives.