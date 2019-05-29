Why simulations (not VR) are the next big thing in education (eCampus News)

"We’ve been hearing a lot recently about virtual reality (VR) as one of the hot new trends in education. VR will revolutionize learning, we’re told, because of its immersive qualities and its ability to transport students to previously inaccessible places, like inside a cell or to a penguin colony in Antarctica."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

While we wait for virtual reality to revolutionize teaching, don't sleep on simulations. 2D simulations can utilize technologies already in the classroom for unique learning experiences, all without the need for a VR headset.