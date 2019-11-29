Why lazy rivers have their place on college campuses–and yet still might just be lazy (eCampus News)

"At a time when college tuition list prices are higher than ever before, CBS News recently spotlighted how some colleges are spending more on lavish perks like lazy rivers in an effort to lure students to their campuses often at the expense of core academic facilities like libraries."—Source: eCampus News

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Campus amenities can be a draw for prospective students. But institutions need to make sure they are meeting student expectations with digital tools and Wi-Fi coverage before they sink big money into things like lazy rivers.