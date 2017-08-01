Who's Who of Consulting 2017 Entry Extended

At SCN, we work every day to deliver the most relevant news to keep you informed of the products, events, and business developments shaping the industry. Every month, our print issues aim to help you further your involvement with insight into the people, technologies, and installations that are driving us forward.

And a couple times per year, we try to go beyond the here-and-now with curated guides to the industry that paint a picture of who everyone is, and what they’re doing. One of those resources is the SCN Who’s Who of Consulting.

For the fourth year, we’re working to assemble the most comprehensive directory of companies that provide consultative services in AV and IT. For the second year, we’ve opened the process to submissions, in an effort to build upon the 85-plus-firm list from 2016 and make this one-of-a-kind offering as complete as possible.

Any North American firm, regardless of size, that provides consultation and AV systems design services, is eligible for entry. However, the firm must not perform integration or installation services, or sell any products. This includes separate divisions in the firm.

We look forward to continuing to augment this offering to the industry, and to highlighting the talented companies whose efforts help make this world a more interesting place to see and hear.

Click here to enter your firm today for inclusion in the Who’s Who of AV Consulting. We will be taking submissions up until September 8.