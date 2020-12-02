Which recovery path will your institution choose in 2021? (eCampus News)

"In releasing its top IT issues for 2021, EDUCAUSE has shifted priorities to focus on the role technology will play in powering through and recover from the COVID-19 pandemic."—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Strategizing for a post-COVID institutional plan is no small task, especially as schools continue to wade through a multitude of unknowns. However, it seems abundantly clear that IT teams will play an extremely important role in every potential scenario, with their specific priorities shifting to best serve overarching institutional goals.