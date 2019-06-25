When Brick and Mortar Is an Innovation (Inside Higher Ed)

"Capella University has a history of doing things a little differently. Founded 26 years ago as a graduate university aimed at working adults, it was one of the first online-only institutions. Five years ago, it was an early mover into competency-based learning, with its FlexPath program."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We usually hear about traditional institutions launching online learning programs, but this story flips the script. Read how Capella University is launching physical campus centers to better support students.