SCN's own Mark J. Pescatore (opens in new tab) was live from the NAB 2023 Show floor at the Epiphan video booth, talking the sites and sounds from Las Vegas. In this episode, he is joined by Advanced Systems Group president (and SCN Cloud Power columnist) Dave Van Hoy (opens in new tab) to talk about 100 years of NAB, the trend of virtual reality video walls, and the power of the cloud.

[3 Observations from the 2023 NAB Show Floor] (opens in new tab)

Watch it below.