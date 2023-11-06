What to Know about the New LD Systems TICA Series

From Dante-networked audio interfaces to media streaming and mixing preamplifiers, LD Systems brand-new TICA Series offers compact solutions for any size project in hospitality, retail, corporate, and education applications with an easy-to-install and flexible product.

Designed with installers specifically in mind, the TICA Series helps build entire systems as it can be integrated into an existing installation providing additional connections or zones. They’re small, functional, single purpose products that are accessible and extremely easy to install.

“Our DIO Dante interfaces have expanded our Dante portfolio and we expect that integrators will be keen to try these new products,” explained Gabriel Alonso Calvillo

product manager, Integrated Systems. The DIO 44 and DIO 22 Dante interfaces feature four-step gain control and 24V phantom power per channel. Additionally, all interfaces have signal indicators and can be daisy-chained together.



“With the TICA Series we’re also offering several mini amplifier models with low or high impedance outputs,” said Calvillo. “They feature different input connections and simple third-party control options via GPI or voltage-controlled inputs.”

The AMP 205 is a two-channel mini amplifier that combines its compact size with passive cooling and high efficiency. It’s powered by a 2x50W Class-D amplifier, features 4 ohm outputs and has a user-friendly front panel. The AMP 106 T is a one-Channel 60W Class-D amplifier that can drive low impedance or 70/100V line loudspeaker systems. Its small form is ideal for installers that are working on projects that have limited space, or where aesthetics are important.