What to Know about Snap One's New Line of Triad Passive Soundbars

Snap One recently introduced a line of soundbars that provide the premium audio performance and customization that Triad is known for, with elevated design and options. With its Triad Passive Soundbars line, Triad is entering a new era of precision engineering and design. Snap One has doubled down on its commitment to the Triad brand with focused investment in the Portland, OR manufacturing facility, allowing the team to deliver on a brand-new driver platform, built from the ground up, alongside bold enhancements to performance and aesthetics.

“This new line seamlessly combines aesthetics with excellent audio, even when custom manufactured for a job’s exact needs. And, as always, we’ve invested thoughtfully in making the installer’s job efficient, safe, professional, and easy,” said Alex Zaliauskas, director of product management for speakers at Snap One. “We are continuing to refresh our entire lineup of Triad built-to-order products, and with this series, we’ve designed our own Triad drivers as well as a new style of cabinet.”

The new design builds upon the renowned audio quality that customers expect from Triad, with an updated industrial design that delivers a unique and sophisticated look. The new lineup enhances audio performance with the addition of two larger driver-size platforms and extends the support of custom lengths in both directions, offering a much longer maximum length as well as shorter minimum lengths, making the Triad Passive Soundbars suitable for a wider range of display sizes and customization preferences. Six predefined colorways will suit many popular décor palettes, while nearly endless paint and veneer options are available to create a completely custom product for every unique client.

The new soundbar lineup consists of a total of 12 models across four separate series, with each series offering three different channel configurations, depending on the needs of the project: three-channel, two-channel, or one-channel. Additionally, the width of the soundbars can be ordered in 1/8" increments up to 86". Easy Mount allows the soundbars to be mounted straight onto the wall, instead of lifting and setting down onto the brackets. As a result, this feature offers ease of leveling, safety, and convenience by allowing mounting without moving the display or other decor.

“Triad Passive Soundbars are a great solution for homeowners looking to improve their audio quality and revamp their spaces,” Zaliauskas continued. “Our latest family of Triad soundbars have been expertly engineered and extensively tested to provide the best audio experience possible and are the first of our products to have an industrial design that makes them look as good as they sound. Our Partners now have an upgraded custom soundbar, which, combined with a quick and easy installation, means a curated product and consistent installation every time.”

A key differentiator that allows Triad to better customize and tailor the finished product to fulfill the customer’s needs and wants is that their built-to-order products are made in the US with ‘American Pride.' Triad exceeds customer expectations with unparalleled precision audio, stunning design, and efficient, professional installation—all without compromise.