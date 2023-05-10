Snap One Opens New Salt Lake City Co-Headquarters

Reaffirming its commitment to provide partners with the resources, tools, and support they need to drive their long-term business growth, Snap One (opens in new tab) opened a new five-story, 94,983-square-foot co-headquarters on the Innovation Pointe Campus in Lehi, UT.

According to Snap One COO Jeff Dungan, the new co-headquarters features an Innovation Center with an expanded number of laboratories, test areas, and training facilities that enables the company to accelerate the development of hardware and software products and services that can be envisioned, designed, prototyped, tested, and delivered faster than ever before to delight our Partners and their customers.

“The original Draper, UT location was established in 2005 and was able to meet our partners’ needs for almost 20 years. As our scale and pace of technological innovation accelerates, we have built upon this legacy to address the needs of the future,” Dungan said. “In designing this new co-headquarters, we have considered the long-term needs of our Partners and their customers and created an environment that internalizes the capabilities needed to accelerate our innovations.”

[Pro AV Newsmakers: Samsung, Nanolumens, YCD Multimedia, and More] (opens in new tab)

He continued, “The name of the location of our new innovation center—Innovation Pointe—is very fitting. This campus will function as a creative hub for a larger community that is attracting some of the biggest names in technology today.”

Innovation Pointe is in the heart of ‘Silicon Slopes,’ Utah’s tech community, which is also home to many leading tech innovators, including Adobe, Pluralsight, Qualtrics, Ancestry, Entrata, Lucid, Pattern, Domo, Microsoft, Oracle, Skullcandy, Vivint, and many others. The new Snap One co-headquarters will serve as the collaboration hub for some 500 Snap One area employees, one that complements the company’s other tech centers in Charlotte, NC and Serbia.

Specifically, the new capabilities housed within the Innovation Center include interoperability testing, Control4 automation testing, in-house digital product design, physical prototyping and engineering, software development, accelerated and highly accelerated product life testing, drop and regulatory testing, anechoic and RF chamber testing. The facility also contains a host of classrooms that enable the company to operate an on-site Snap One University that can train Partners to become more proficient in both Control4 and third-party product integration.

[SCN Announces 2023 Stellar Service Awards] (opens in new tab)

What’s more, the new and expanded labs will enable the company to design and engineer better product experiences and security. Improved collaboration spaces will foster greater creativity and collaboration among team members in Utah and around the world. The space will also be used for engineering leadership and team member collaboration. The building itself has been designed to provide bright and welcoming working conditions that will enhance the productivity and well-being of everyone who works there.

“With the opening of this new co-headquarters, Partners can again be confident that Snap One is by their side, making their future needs our highest priority — thinking ahead about the resources and capabilities they will need to expand their business today and long into the future,” Dungan concluded.